Merced police arrest 15-year-old murder suspect. He was found at a Modesto home

A 15-year-old boy wanted in the shooting death of an 18-year-old in Merced was arrested Saturday morning in Modesto, according to police.

Merced Police detectives, with the assistance of the department’s SWAT and the Merced Area Gang and Narcotics Enforcement teams, served a search warrant at a residence in the 1000 block of Bristlecone Way in Modesto at 7 a.m. Saturday.

The boy was found at the residence and taken into custody without incident.

He’s wanted for a homicide that occurred Dec. 30, 2021, in the 1200 block of W Drive in Merced.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting. According to police, the assailant pulled out a firearm and shot into an occupied vehicle at the location.

The driver of the vehicle fled to the 1000 block of W Street and waited for emergency medical personnel.

Officers arrived and found two people who had been shot. A 17-year-old girl was taken to a regional trauma center with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

The other person in the car, identified by the Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office as Myhka Thomas, 18, of Merced, was shot several times and pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was booked on suspicion of murder and various other charges at the Iris Garrett Juvenile Justice Correctional Complex in Merced.

Merced police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Det. Steven Odom at 209-388-7814 or odoms@cityofmerced.org.