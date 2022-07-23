Merced police arrest 45-year-old man on allegations of sexually abusing child

Merced police have arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of sexually abusing a child between 2015 and 2020.

Anthony Mark Tellez, 45, of Merced, was arrested following an investigation by Detective Cruz Jasso, who worked with the Merced County District Attorney’s Office to get charges filed against the suspect, according to a news release.

A warrant was issued for Tellez and he was arrested in the 1600 block of Louise Ave. He was was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of lewd acts with a child under 14, continuous sexual abuse with a child under 14 and lewd acts with a child while the perpetrator was 10 years older than the child.

Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact Detective Jasso at (209) 385-8889 or by email at jassoc@cityofmerced.org.