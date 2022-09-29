Merced police arrest Fresno man as 3rd suspect in armed robbery of liquor store

A third suspect has been identified and arrested in connection with an August armed robbery that happened at a liquor store in Merced, according to police.

With the assistance of the Fresno Police Department and the Fresno Multi-Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium, Merced police detectives arrested Eric Richard Guerra Jr., 24, of Fresno, on Wednesday, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

Police said the arrest was made as detectives were continuing an investigation into an Aug. 28 armed robbery at a liquor store in the 1200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Merced.

During the robbery, three masked men entered the store and stole money, liquor bottles and lottery tickets, according to police. Authorities said two of the suspects were armed with handguns.

Detectives arrested two other suspects in the robbery identified as Robert Joe Hernandez, 27, and Emilio Tito Alvarado, 26, both of Fresno, on Sept. 23, while serving search warrants in Fresno, according to police.

Guerra was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony robbery, carrying a loaded firearm, participation in criminal street gang activity and conspiracy, according to jail records.

According to police, Alvarado has posted bail and is no longer in custody.

Anyone with information regarding the alleged crime is asked to contact Det. Christian Lupian at 209-385-7844 or by email at lupianc@cityofmerced.org. Some crimes can be reported through he Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.