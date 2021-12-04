Merced police arrest man, 47, in 2020 double homicide. Another suspect remains at large

A 47-year-old Merced man was recently arrested in connection with a double homicide that occurred in Merced in December 2020, according to police.

Jeffrey Lee Crawford, 37, of Winton and Armando Partida-Sanchez, 32, of Livingston were shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire on Dec. 2, 2020, in the 1100 block of East Santa Fe Avenue.

On Nov. 2, 2021, Manuel Martinez was identified as a possible suspect, according to a social media post by the Merced Police Department. Martinez was located and after questioning, he confirmed his involvement in the double homicide, according to police.

Anthony Ruben Perez, 37, of Winton was identified as a suspect early in the investigation, police said, and has been on the run since.

Martinez was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of murder, and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and a prohibited person in possession of ammunition. Martinez’s bail is set at $100,000, according to jail records.

Merced police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact Detective Pinnegar at 209-388-7712 or by email at pinnegarj@cityofmerced.org.