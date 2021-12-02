Merced police arrest man accused of trying to kidnap girl, 8, near Rahilly Park

A 65-year-old man is in custody on suspicion of attempted kidnapping after Merced police say he forced an 8-year-old girl into his tent in Rahilly Park.

Police have identified the suspect in the case as Rolando Gonzalez.

Officers responded to the park near North Parsons Avenue and El Portal Drive at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday. The parents reported their child was playing in the park when she was confronted by a man, described as a transient, according to a department news release.

The suspect allegedly forced the child into his tent, but she was able to escape and returned home, police said.

Police said the child was did not suffer any physical, traumatic injuries.

Officers searched the area and located Gonzalez. He was booked into the Merced County Jail for alleged kidnapping and annoying/molesting a child.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Officer R. Hernandez at 209-385-6912 or by email at hernandezr@cityofmerced.org.

Tips are confidential and you can remain anonymous.