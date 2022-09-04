Merced police arrest man accused of robbing 7-Eleven store and shooting at clerk’s car

A man accused of robbing a Merced business and firing a gun at a store clerk has been arrested, according to authorities.

James Cummins, 34, was arrested by officers Sunday after a neighborhood search, according to a Merced Police Department news release. Officers responded just after 2 a.m. to a report of an armed robbery at the 7-Eleven at 1810 R St.

According to police, the suspect allegedly pointed a firearm at the clerk before leaving with $1,000 from the register. Police said the clerk followed the man in his vehicle while providing police information about the man’s direction of travel through a neighborhood alley.

The suspect allegedly fired a gun at the clerk, authorities stated, and a bullet struck the clerk’s vehicle. The clerk was not injured, police said. Officers conducted a yard-to-yard search and set up a perimeter in the area where the suspect was last seen.

Cummins was located when an officer stopped a suspicions vehicle leaving the area. Police said Cummins had a large amount of cash and was identified as the suspect in the robbery. Officers also said they recovered clothing that Cummins had worn, which was hidden in the alley while he allegedly hid from officers.

According to police, Cummins agreed to cooperate with the officers and led them to the location where he left the firearm.

Cummins was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony second-degree robbery, assault with a firearm, receiving or possessing stolen property, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, according to jail records.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Office A. Aria at 209-385-6905 or arias@cityofmerced.org. Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.