Merced police arrest man accused of threatening Dutch Bros Coffee employees with knife

A suspect has been arrested after allegedly robbing and threatening Dutch Bros Coffee workers with a knife in Merced on Tuesday, according to authorities.

At about 4:54 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man brandishing a knife at employees at Dutch Bros Coffee, located in the 500 block of West Olive Avenue, according to Merced police Lt. Emily Foster. Police said the adult male and adult female employees were assisting customers in the drive-thru outside the building when the suspect, identified as Andrew Cline, 30, allegedly threatened them with a large knife and stole an employee’s umbrella.

Officers located Cline a short distance away along M Street and took him into custody. According to Foster, officers recovered the knife and the umbrella. Cline was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony criminal terrorist threats and second degree robbery, according to jail records.

He remains in custody in lieu of $150,000 bond.