Merced police arrest man for alleged attempted murder in Loughborough-area shooting

Merced police have arrested at 24-year-old man as a suspect for alleged attempted murder following a shooting in the Loughborough area earlier this year.

Maximino Mendez was taken into custody after a three month investigation into the Feb. 8 shooting, which injured a 35-year-old man, according to a department news release.

The shooting was reported in the area of Meadows and West Olive avenues and the victim was found a short distance away in the 600 block of Loughborough Avenue.

Police arrested Mendez after serving a search warrant in the 600 block of Loughborough Drive, at the suspect’s residence.

Police also recovered a firearm believed to be connected to the shooting. Mendez was booked into Merced County Jail, where he is being held without bail.

Police are asking anyone with any information to contact Officer Saldivar at 209-388-7735 or by email at SaldivarJ@CityofMerced.org.