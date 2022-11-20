Merced police arrest man who allegedly tried to run over officer with vehicle

A man who allegedly tried to run over a Merced police officer with a vehicle was arrested Saturday, after a car chase through the city, according to authorities.

At about 10:15 p.m., a prisoner was being escorted to a patrol car by Merced Police Officer Alejandro Arias in the 3500 block of G Street, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

Police said that as Arias was standing outside the patrol vehicle, a Silver Honda Pilot, driven by suspect Matthew Tijerina, 23, intentionally swerved into oncoming traffic as Tijerina allegedly tried to strike the officer.

According to authorities, officers initiated a stop on Tijerina, who then led officers on an 11-mile pursuit through the city. During the chase, Tijerina allegedly slowed multiple times while leaning out of the vehicle displaying what police said were offensive hand gestures directed at the officers.

The pursuit eventually ended when officers deployed road spikes at West 16th and R streets which disabled the vehicle. Tijerina was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of multiple allegations, including felony assault on a peace officer, evading and felony arrest warrants.

No injuries were reported.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the alleged crime to contact the Officer Alejandro Arias at 209-388-7705 of by email at ariasa@cityofmerced.org. Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.