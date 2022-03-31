Merced police arrest man for DUI after solo rollover crash on Bear Creek Drive

Merced police arrested a 48-year-old man on suspicion of DUI after his car rolled over Wednesday evening on North West Bear Creek Drive, just west of M Street.

Police say Enrique Rodriguez was driving eastbound in the 700 block of North West Bear Creek Drive when he collided with a tree on the south side of the street, according to a police news release.

Police said Rodriguez was the only person in the car and sustained minor injuries.

Responding officers determined Rodriguez was under the influence of alcoholic beverages, and he was subsequently booked into Merced County Jail.