Merced police arrest man who had stolen gun and spray paint cans, near fresh graffiti

A 21-year-old man was arrested early Friday morning on suspicion of possession of stolen property and vandalism, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

Police officers arrested Daniel Gonzalez near a freshly-painted graffiti mural in the 2000 block of East Childs Avenue behind the now-closed Covas Great American Food restaurant.

Officers were dispatched after receiving a call about a suspicious vehicle parked behind the restaurant around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

After a search of the suspect’s backpack and car, police recovered a stolen firearm and 97 spray paint cans in the vehicle.

The suspect also had paint on his hands and spray can nozzle tips in his pockets, the Facebook post said. The suspect was booked in the Merced County Jail on $420,000 bail. He was still in custody as of 9 a.m. Friday.

Anyone with information about this crime can call Officer Mitchell King at 209-385-6905 or email him at kingm@cityofmerced.org.