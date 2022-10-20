Merced police arrest man after stolen firearm found during search in Livingston

A man suspected of firearm theft was arrested after officers served a search warrant at a location in Livingston, according to authorities.

According to a Merced Police Department news release, the Merced County Probation Department informed investigators that 26-year-old Elizandro Amador Jr., was possibly involved in the theft of firearms. At about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Merced Police Department detectives and officers with the Gang Violence Suppression Unit served a search warrant at in the 2300 block of Johannesburg Drive in Livingingston.

During the search, authorities located one of the stolen firearms and Amador Jr. was arrested. He was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felon in possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, carrying a loaded or stolen firearm and violation of probation, according to jail records.

Police said there are still multiple firearms that have not been recovered.

Anyone with information regarding the alleged crime is asked to contact Officer Justin Saldivar at 209-388-7735 or by email at saldivarj@cityofmereced.org.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.