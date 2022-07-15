Merced police arrest man suspected of robberies at 7-Eleven store

A man suspected of robbing a Merced 7-Eleven store twice was located and arrested by police Thursday.

James Peralez, 27, was arrested by officers at a residence in the 300 block of Mimi Lane at about 11 a.m., according to a Merced Police Department news release.

Officers had been searching for Peralez after he was identified with the assistance of the community.

The first robbery occurred May 31 at the store in the 2200 block of East Gerard Avenue. The second robbery occurred at the same location July 8.

Peralez was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of two counts of felony second degree robbery, according to jail records.

Merced police ask anyone with information regarding the alleged crime to contact Officer Justin Saldivar at 209-388-7735 or by email at saldivarj@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.