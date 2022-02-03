Merced police make arrest in shooting that injured man. Another suspect fled from officers

Merced police have arrested a man on multiple charges including attempted murder in connection with a La Mirada Drive shooting that injured a man Monday.

At about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Merced police detectives were following up on the investigation in the 1500 block of Midge Avenue, when they located Brenden Stiles Briggs, 22, and another suspect, according to Merced Police Detective Steven Odom.

Odom said the other suspect fled from detectives through a field next to a nearby school before entering a vehicle and getting away with another person, also believed to be a potential suspect.

Detectives made contact with Briggs, who was found to be in possession of a firearm. He was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony attempted murder, participation in criminal street gang activity, conspiracy, being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm and possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, according to jail records.

He remains in custody in lieu of $750,000 bail.

Shooting incident

Shortly before 5 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the 1500 block of La Mirada Drive, southeast of the West Olive Avenue and Highway 59 intersection, for a report of a shooting. Officer located a 27-year-old man with a single gunshot wound to his leg. He was transported to a hospital with what police believed to be a non-life-threatening injury.

According to Odom, police believe the shooting occurred during some type of altercation between the victim and multiple suspects. Police are continuing to investigate the incident, including looking for and reviewing video surveillance and attempting to identify all potential suspects and co-conspirators involved, according to Odom.