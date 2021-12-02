Merced police arrest suspect, 18, after road rage incident ends with stabbing, shots fired

An 18-year old Merced man was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon stemming from a road rage incident in Merced on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing at Highway 59 and West Santa Fe Drive in Merced at 3 p.m.

While en route, police also received a report of shots fired in the same location, according to a social media post by the Merced Police Department.

According to police, a witness followed one of the involved vehicle and police were able to stop the vehicle at 18th and V streets.

The driver, Jeremiah Castillo, 18, of Merced, was detained pending the investigation of the incident at Highway 59 and West Santa Fe Drive.

Five bullet casings were located by officers on Santa Fe Drive, just west of Highway 59.

Officers and detectives were notified of a stabbing victim at Mercy Medical Center and were able to confirm the victim was the other party involved in the incident.

After talking to witnesses and the people involved, police learned the incident stemmed from a road rage incident.

Castillo and the victim allegedly confronted one another at the intersection, where Castillo stabbed the victim in the abdomen, according to police.

The victim then retrieved a firearm from his vehicle and fired rounds at Castillo. The knife and firearm involved were recovered following the investigation.

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening wounds. Castillo was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail and charged with assault with a deadly weapon. His bail is set at $30,000, according to jail records.

Merced police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact Detective Arias at 209-388-7826 or by email at ariase@cityofmerced.org.