Merced police arrest suspect accused of assaulting, seriously injuring man

A suspect accused of assaulting a man in south Merced on Monday has been arrested, according to authorities.

Just after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a disturbance in progress in the 200 block of South T Street, not far from West Avenue, according to a Merced Police Department news release..

Arriving officers located a 54-year-old man with significant head trauma who alleged he was attacked by the suspect in the driveway of a residence. Police identified the suspect as 40-year-old Luis Alonso Velasquez. Police said the victim was transported for medical treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said Velasquez fled the area of the alleged assault but was quickly apprehended by officers.

Velasquez reportedly told officers he struck the man in the had with a metal object, according to the news release.

The suspect was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony assault by force causing great bodily injury, misdemeanor battery with serious bodily injury and public intoxication, according to jail records.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the alleged crime to contact Officer Pete Villarreal at 209-388-7781 or by email at villarrealp@cityofmeced.org.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.