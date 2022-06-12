Merced police arrest suspected gang member after gun, drugs found during search

A suspected gang member was arrested Saturday after officers found a gun and narcotics during a search, according to authorities.

Armando Lara-Mendoza, 18, of Merced, was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail on charges of suspicion of possession of controlled substance while possessing loaded firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm criminal street gang activity and possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, according to jail records.

The arrest occurred when officers with the Merced Police Department Gang Violence Suppression Unit conducted a probation search at about 4:29 p.m. in the 2400 block of K Street, according to a Merced Police Department news release. The search was conducted after an officer learned that Lara-Mendoza was allegedly in possession of narcotics and a firearm. Lara-Mendoza is a known gang member on Merced County Probation, according to police.

During the search, officers found a loaded a .40-caliber firearm and fentanyl pills, according to the release. Lara-Mendoza remains in custody in lieu of $300,000 bond.

Merced police ask anyone with information regarding the alleged crime to contact Officer Arnulfo Centeno at 209-388-7742 or by email at centenoa@cityofmerced.org. Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.