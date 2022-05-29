Merced police arrest suspected gang member found with guns at Atwater shooting range

A suspected gang member was arrested after officers found him with multiple firearms at an area shooting range, according to police.

About 4 p.m. Saturday, Merced Police Department Gang Unit officers responded after they were alerted to several people, believed to be gang related, who brought multiple firearms to an indoor shooting range, according to a department news release.

Officers then responded to the Stage Stop Gun Shop and Indoor Shooting Range in Atwater, Merced police Sgt. Tony Aponte said.

Authorities said one of the people was identified as 27-year-old Adrian Rosales, who was prohibited from possessing firearms. As the group exited the range, they were contacted by officers who identified Rosales on video shooting multiple weapons the group brought with them, according to the release.

Officers seized the firearms, which included an AR-15 rifle, 12-gauge shotgun, two 9mm handguns and a .22 caliber rifle, police said. According to authorities, an investigation revealed Rosales is a documented gang member.

Rosales was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to jail records. He remains in custody in lieu of $100,000 bond.

Merced police ask anyone with information to contact Officer Centeno at 209-388-7742 or centenoa@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.