Merced police arrest two suspects in fatal stabbing of 21-year-old man

Two suspects have been arrested in the stabbing death of a man reported early Wednesday morning in south Merced.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of B Street at 12:23 a.m. Wednesday and found the victim, who was suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to a Merced police news release.

The victim was taken to a regional trauma center, where he later died of his injuries. He was identified as Jordan Love, 21, of Dos Palos, according to Merced County Sheriff’s Deputy Alexandra Britton.

According to police, detectives determined Love was involved in two altercations, the second of which resulted in the stabbing.

Jose Joya-Flores Jr., 26, and Julius Joya-Flores, 22, both of Merced, were identified as suspects in the fatal stabbing, according to police.

Authorities said another victim was struck in the head with a blunt object and is in stable condition.

Police said detectives Thursday conducted surveillance on a residence in Merced, where they observed Jose Joya-Flores Jr. exit before driving away.

A short time later, detectives observed Julius Joya-Flores exit the same residence. Both men were then taken into custody.

Julius Joya-Flores was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon, violation of a court order, misdemeanor battery and false identification to peace officers, according to jail records.

Jose Joya-Flores Jr. was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon and violation of probation.

According to the Merced Police Department, the case remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Christian Lupian at 209-388-7844 or by email at lupianc@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.