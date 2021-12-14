Merced police arrest two teens accused of attacking pizza delivery driver

Two teenagers were arrested Sunday night after allegedly assaulting and robbing a female pizza delivery driver, according to Merced police.

The 22-year-old driver had a laceration on her face when officers arrived at the scene in the 2500 block of Glen Avenue around 8 p.m., according to a department social media post.

Officers say the teens, ages 14 and 13, attacked the driver, stole the pizzas that were in her car and ran back to a nearby apartment.

Witnesses told police where the teenagers were. Police arrested the suspected booked them at Merced County Juvenile Hall.

The pizzas were also located in the apartment the teens were found in, polic said.