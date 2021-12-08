Merced police make arrests after recovering stolen items taken from local businesses

Multiple suspects have been arrested after thousands of dollars of stolen property was found by officers, according to Merced police.

At 12:18 a.m. Tuesday officers responded for a subject who appeared to be stealing license plates form vehicles in the 1400 block of 15th Street., according to a Merced Police Department social media post.

Officers located suspect Stephanie Belden, 39, who police said was in possession of a set of stolen keys from an early morning burglary at a local car dealership. According to the post, more than 50 key fobs and five vehicles were stolen from the property.

According to Lt. Emily Foster, officers performed a probation search of Belden’s residence in the 200 block of Keely Avenue, where they located 55 key fobs allegedly stolen during the burglary.

Officers also located property including tattooing equipment and ink stolen during a burglary at a local tattoo parlor in Merced on Monday, according to Foster.

The officers also found thousands of dollars in stolen property from a Nov. 28 burglary at the Hanger Bar and Grill in Merced. According to the post, Adreyana Wickard, 21, who was at the residence during the search, was found to be in possession of a loaded automatic firearm as well as a set of stolen key fobs.

A 17-year-old female at the residence was identified by police as being involved in a criminal threats case that occurred on Monday. She was arrested and released to the care of a guardian, according to police.

Belden was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony receiving stolen property, violation of probation and willful harm or injury to child, according to jail records. She remains in custody in lieu of $120,000 bond.

Wickard was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony possession of assault weapon, receiving or possessing stolen property, possession of large capacity magazine, willful harm or injury to child and multiple misdemeanor charges, according to jail records. She remains in custody in lieu of $200,000 bond.