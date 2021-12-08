Merced police say driver crashed car into motel, fled the scene after

Merced police are investigating a motor vehicle collision after a car crashed into a motel on Wednesday.

At 3:29 a.m. officers responded to the Pacific Inn at 951 Motel Drive, according to a department social media post.

Officers found a 2008 Volkswagen sedan had struck the building and was almost entirely inside one of the businesses rooms.

According to police, the vehicle was traveling south on Motel Drive at a high rate of speed prior to the collision. The driver attempted to turn left onto Pine Street and lost control, colliding with the building.

The vehicle’s occupants fled on foot prior to officers arriving on scene. The room damaged by the collision was under construction at the time and was not occupied.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Officer Ayala at 209-388-7756 or by email at ayalar@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be reported to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.