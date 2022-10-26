Merced police investigate fatal crash after vehicle travels into Bear Creek

A driver is dead after police say he drove off a bridge and plunged into Bear Creek in Merced late Tuesday.

Police say Joseph Vasquez, 25, was driving southbound on G Street at 10:42 p.m. when for unknown reasons his truck veered across the road, struck the east railing of a bridge and traveled into the creek.

Officers arrived on scene and located Vasquez inside his truck, according to a news release. Police said the officers removed him from the vehicle and attempted life-saving measures, but Vasquez died at the scene.

Police said the crash caused major damage to the bridge railing over Bear Creek and temporary barriers have been put in place.

Authorities ask the public to use caution while walking in the area. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Officer J. Gonzales at 209-388-7773 or by email at gonzalesj@cityofmerced.org.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725 and some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website. Those tips can also be submitted to authorities through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.