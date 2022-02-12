Merced police investigate pair of armed robberies that happened within 12 minutes

The Merced Police Department is investigating a pair of Friday night armed robberies, with the thief each time making off with $200.

Officers responded to a call of an armed robbery at 8:28 p.m. at the CVS at 1970 East Yosemite Parkway, according to a social media post by the department.

The suspect pointed what appeared to be a firearm at the clerk and demanded money, then fled after the worker handed over $200.

According to witnesses, the suspect discharged the weapon in the parking lot and those who heard it believed it was a pellet gun due to the sound it made.

About 12 minutes later, officers received a report of an armed robbery at the am/pm at 810 S. Coffee St. The suspect pointed what appeared to be a firearm at the clerk, again fleeing after the clerk handed over the money.

The suspect discharged the weapon inside the store, according to a witness, with that sound also consistent with a pellet gun.

Descriptions of the assailant were similar in both cases, according to police. He is described as a man about 20 to 25 years old with black hair and brown eyes.

The man wore a light-colored face mask, black hooded sweatshirt and inside-out denim jeans.

Merced police are asking anyone with information to contact Officer Jacob Paynter at 209-385-6905 or paynterj@cityofmerced.org.