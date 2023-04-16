Merced police investigating after child suffers severe medical issue at trampoline park

A child was reported to be in critical condition after passing out late last week at a Merced trampoline park, according to authorities.

About 5:12 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a call at the Rockin’ Jump trampoline park at 1230 W. Main St., according to a Merced Police Department news release.

Officers and medical personnel provided aid to the 10-year-old boy. Witnesses told police the boy was with other children when he experienced some sort of severe medical issue, according to the release.

Others at the location performed life-saving efforts prior to officers arriving.

The officers and medical personnel performed CPR on the boy, who was taken to a regional trauma center in critical condition, according to police. There was no update on his condition this weekend.

Detectives are investigating and working to determine the cause of the child’s injury.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Edwin Arias at 209-388-7826 or ariase@cityofmerced.org. Information also can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can be submitted at mercedareacrimestoppers.org.