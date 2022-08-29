Merced police investigating after convenience store robbed by three gunmen

Authorities are investigating after three men armed with guns robbed a convenience store in south Merced, according to police.

At 11:38 p.m. Sunday officers responded to a report of the armed robbery at a business located at 1230 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, according to a Merced Police Department news release. Authorities said three armed men who were described as “heavier set” entered the store wearing masks and demanded cash from the store clerk.

The three men also took liquor and lottery tickets before leaving in a dark-colored vehicle that traveled north toward Highway 99, the release said. No injuries were reported.

Merced police ask anyone with information regarding the alleged crime to contact Sgt. Haygood at 209-385-6998 or by email at haygoodk@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be reported to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.