Merced police investigating after driver allegedly strikes, runs over man on Santa Fe Avenue

Police officers and detectives are currently on scene investigating after a driver allegedly ran over a man on West Santa Fe Avenue.

Officers responded to the 800 block of West Santa Fe Avenue between P and O streets at 12:29 p.m. Thursday, after a 48-year-old man was allegedly struck by a driver, according to Merced Police Lt. Emily Foster.

Foster said the victim was flown to a regional hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Police said it appears the victim may have had an argument or disagreement with the driver of the vehicle prior to the assault.

Foster said detectives are currently on scene speaking with the witnesses and looking for surveillance video from the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced Police Department at 209-385-6905.