Merced police investigating Loughborough-area shooting that seriously injured man

Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting Tuesday night in Merced.

Officers responded to calls of shots fired at 9:17 p.m. and officers located a male shooting victim in the 600 block of Loughborough Drive, according to Sgt. Chris Russell.

According to police, the victim was located in a vehicle suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a hospital with very serious injuries, according to Russell.

While at the scene, officers received another call of shots fired in the area of Meadows Avenue and Olive Avenue where additional evidence was located.

Police said no suspects have been identified or arrested in connection with the shooting. A motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

“We’ve got obviously multiple crime scenes, we’ve got detectives that are working the crime scenes and checking video surveillance and following up on the small amount of leads that we have,” said Russell.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact police at (209) 385-6912. Tips are confidential, and you can remain anonymous.