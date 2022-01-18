Merced police investigating after man injured in reported stabbing

Police are investigating after a man was found with a stab wound in Merced, according to authorities.

Officers responded at about 10:20 p.m. Monday to the area of Olivewood Drive and Meadows Avenue for a report of an adult male victim with a large stab wound to his arm, according to Merced police Lt. Emily Foster.

Police said they have very little info about the incident at this time. The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim cooperated with officers but police don’t have a description of any possible suspect.

“He was not able to provide any type of suspect description,” Foster said.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident and looking for video surveillance from the area.

Anyone with information can contact the Merced Police Department at 209-385-6912. Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.