Merced police investigating after shots fired at occupied home

Merced police are investigating after shots were fired at an occupied home late Tuesday evening.

At 11:51 p.m. officers responded to several reports of shots fired in the 2800 block of Parsons Avenue, according to Lt. Emily Foster.

Foster said the incident was captured on video surveillance and it appears an unknown male walked up to a residence and shot at the home.

The shooter then ran to a parked vehicle and fled the scene. Police said they do not have a description of the suspect or the vehicle at this time.

A 19-year-old male resident was home at the time of the shooting and was not injured. “The portion of the residence that was shot at was the room that the 19-year-old was in at the time,” Foster said.

Police recovered bullet fragments and shell casings from the scene. According to Foster, the shooting occurred at the same residence where 21-year-old Camron Jackson was fatally shot on June 12, 2021.

Foster said police have not identified a motive for Tuesday’s shooting and police are following up to see if there is any connection to the 2021 homicide. Investigators are working to identify any possible witnesses as well as locate and additional video surveillance from the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Haygood at 209-385-6998 or by email at haygoodc@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted to police by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.