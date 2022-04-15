Merced police on the lookout for missing man who disappeared in March

Detectives from the Merced Police Department are looking for a man who went missing last month.

Steven Roach, 63, a resident of Merced, was reported missing on March 24. Police said he was last seen in the area of 18th and R streets in Merced on March 10. He is known to drive a maroon or brown 2009 Toyota Camry, according to a news release. .

Anyone with information about Roach can contact Detective John Pinnegar at 209-388-7712 or via email at pinnegarj@cityofmerced.org.

Other ways to contact police to report a crime include calling the non-emergency line at 209-385-4725. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at mercedareacrimestoppers.org/index.html.