Merced police on the lookout for missing man who disappeared in March

Courtesy of Merced Police Department
Madeline Shannon
·1 min read

Detectives from the Merced Police Department are looking for a man who went missing last month.

Steven Roach, 63, a resident of Merced, was reported missing on March 24. Police said he was last seen in the area of 18th and R streets in Merced on March 10. He is known to drive a maroon or brown 2009 Toyota Camry, according to a news release. .

Anyone with information about Roach can contact Detective John Pinnegar at 209-388-7712 or via email at pinnegarj@cityofmerced.org.

Other ways to contact police to report a crime include calling the non-emergency line at 209-385-4725. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at mercedareacrimestoppers.org/index.html.

