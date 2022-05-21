Merced police officer injured during struggle with suspect. His K-9 helped arrest him

Merced police say one of their officers was injured Friday afternoon during a struggle with a suspect.

Police say the officer’s K-9 dog was fortunately able to intervene during the incident and bring the suspect under control.

Police said Gang Officer Tevon Prevostini located a stolen vehicle in the Rite Aid parking lot near G Street and Olive Avenue just before 2:30 p.m., according to a department news release.

Suspect Cory Gummo, 47, who is on probation, was sitting in the driver’s seat of the stolen vehicle.

The officer told Gummo he was under arrest. After trying to take the suspect into custody, Gummo pushed the officer and tried to flee, according to the release.

Police said the officer caught Gummo. The release said a physical altercation then ensued while the officer was trying to get Gummo in handcuffs.

Police said the officer was injured during the struggle, but he was able to call upon his K-9 partner “Stas” for help.

The dog responded and was able to apprehend Gummo and hold onto him, while the officer took the suspect into custody, the release said.

Gummo was attended to by ambulance personnel at the scene, and taken to Mercy Medical Center for treatment, the release said.

The suspect was later released from the hospital and booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of possessing of a stolen vehicle, resisting and obstructing a peace officer, assault on a peace officer and violation of probation.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Officer Prevostini at 209-388-7728 or by email at PrevostiniT@CityofMerced.org.