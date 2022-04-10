Merced police officer runs over pedestrian who’d already been struck by another car

A pedestrian who was struck by a motorist, as well as a Merced Police Department vehicle, died in Merced on Sunday, according to authorities.

Authorities said Merced police traffic officers are investigating the first collision while the California Highway Patrol is investigating the second collision involving the police vehicle.

Merced police officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle along G Street just north of 18th Street at about 5:12 a.m., according to a Merced Police Department news release. Police said that a Merced Police Department patrol unit arriving at the collision scene also struck the victim from the reported collision.

According to authorities, it was determined that the driver of a 2005 Infiniti sedan driving south on G Street struck the man in the roadway. After the collision, the victim came to rest in the traffic lane, and the driver of the Infiniti pulled into a nearby alley.

Emergency medical services personnel rendered medical aid to the pedestrian who died at the scene, according to the release.

According to police, the officer involved in the collision has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the completion of the CHP investigation and a Merced Police Department administrative investigation.

This is the second incident involving a Merced Police Department vehicle striking a pedestrian in the past few days. According to police, a woman was struck and killed by an on-duty Merced police officer in the area of G and 14th streets Thursday night.

Police said the Thursday collision was reported around 10 p.m. after the patrol vehicle struck the woman who was reportedly walking on G Street. The CHP is investigating Thursday’s fatal collision, and the officer was placed on paid administrative leave pending the results of the CHP investigation and an administrative investigation by the Merced Police Department.

“It’s been a tragic week, to say the least,” said Lt. Dan Dabney.

Police said no other details would be released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Merced Police Officer Crain at 209-385-6912 or California Highway Patrol Officer Salazar at 209-356-6600.