Merced police say robbery suspect killed in officer-involved shooting. Here’s what we know

A man was shot and killed by Merced police late Monday, after officers responding to an armed robbery reported he refused commands to drop a gun.

The identities of the two officers and deceased suspect have not been released. Merced police held a news conference Tuesday, describing the sequence of events.

Police at 10:40 p.m. Monday responded to a silent holdup alarm and a phone call about an armed robbery and shooting at Circle K, located at 2104 G St.

Responding officers were flagged down near Bernie’s Liquors by another person who also reported a robbery.

Several shots were reportedly fired inside Circle K between the shopkeeper and the suspect before the suspect took off running towards a nearby neighborhood, where police say he jumped multiple residents’ fences.

According to the Merced police chief, the suspect also tried taking a hostage outside Bernie’s Liquors and tried stealing that person’s car.

The suspect circled back around to 21st Street, where officers told him to drop a handgun he was holding.

After he didn’t drop the gun, officers shot him and then rendered first aid. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said at Tuesday’s news conference.

Investigators with the Merced Police Department and the Merced County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the incident.

Officers at the Tuesday press conference also said the two officers involved in the shooting had never been involved in a shooting before.

One of the officers has worked as a police officer in Merced for 15 years, the other for less than a year.

More details will be posted as this story develops.