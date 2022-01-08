Merced police search for convicted sex offender, 34, on the run and wanted in new case

Merced Police Department detectives are trying to locate a convicted sex offender who has been on the run.

Officers took two separate reports regarding the continuous sexual abuse of children on April 9, 2021, according to a social media post by the department.

Timothy Andrew Reedy, 34, of Merced, also known as Timothy Cortez, was identified as the suspect.

Reedy is a convicted sex offender in violation for failure to register, according to police.

Detectives have made several attempts to locate Reedy, but have been unsuccessful. Reedy’s exact whereabouts are unknown. It’s believed that he may be hiding out in Sacramento or has fled to Georgia.

Reedy has a $1 million warrant alleging oral copulation of a child 10 years or younger, lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 and continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 and sodomy of a minor.

Merced police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact Det. Samuel Sannadan at 209-388-7773 or sannadans@cityofmerced.org.