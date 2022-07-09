Merced police searching for armed robbery suspect, who’s also accused of assaulting man

Merced police are trying to locate an armed robbery suspect who assaulted a man and stole a backpack with $240 on Saturday morning in Merced.

Officers responded to the area of West 16th Street and Highway 59 for a report of an armed robbery at 10:20 am.

The suspect, who was identified as RJ BlueFord of Merced, entered the victim’s tent with a firearm. BlueFord had visited the victim earlier in the day and learned he had money in the tent, according to police.

BlueFord robbed the man at gunpoint and struck him in the head twice with the firearm. BlueFord threatened to shoot and kill the man, according to police.

BlueFord fled with the backpack containing about $240. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Merced police are asking anyone with any information to contact Officer Jennifer Shaw at 209-769-8976 or shawj@cityofmerced.org.