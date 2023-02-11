Merced police searching for suspect accused of robbery at grocery store

Merced police are looking for a man who allegedly committed robbery at a Grocery Outlet store this week.

Officers responded to the 1125 W. Main St. store at 6:41 p.m., according to a news release.

The suspect was already gone when officers arrived.

He is described as a heavyset Hispanic man age 25-30, with a goatee and glasses.

Police say the robber was confronted by employees, became combative and brandished a knife.

He fled from the area on foot and was last seen wearing a red sweater, tan pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Raymond Valadez at (209) 388-7829 or by email at valadezr@cityofmerced.org