Merced police seek help from public as they search for stabbing suspect

The Merced Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating a stabbing suspect.

Officers responded to the 800 block of West 16th Street at 6:17 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a social media post by the Merced Police Department, and found a 55-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds to his arm.

The victim told police that a Hispanic or white man he believed to be in his 40s attacked him for no reason and fled toward R Street on foot. He described the suspect as tall and thin.

Merced police are asking anyone with any information regarding the crime to contact Sgt. Haygood at 209-385-6998 or by email at haygoodc@cityofmerced.org.