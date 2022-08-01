Merced police seek man, victim in apparent kidnapping. He also was suspect in prior crime

Authorities are looking for a man accused of kidnapping, burglary and domestic violence following a report of an altercation in Merced.

Officers were dispatched at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday to a residence in the 1000 block of West 14th Street for a report of an altercation that took place between a man and a woman, according to Merced police Sgt. Mark Jenkins.

When officers arrived on scene they learned that a man, identified as RJ Blueford, allegedly broke into the residence where the victim, identified as Destiny Gregory, was located, according to a Merced Police Department news release. Blueford is accused of assaulting Gregory and taking her from the residence by force.

Police said officers searched multiple locations for Blueford and Gregory but have not been able to locate them. Authorities said a warrant has been issued for Blueford on suspicion of numerous charges including burglary, kidnapping and domestic violence.

Police said Gregory has been listed as an at-risk missing person and is described as being about 5-feet-5 inches tall, weighing about 220 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Blueford was also accused of assaulting a man and stealing his backpack in Merced earlier this month. He was arrested July 21, but the status of that case and the circumstances of his release were not available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Allen Adrian at 209-385-4731 or Adriana@cityofmerced.org. Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.