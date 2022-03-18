Merced police seeking help in identifying burglary suspect that stole money, jewelry

The Merced Police are asking the public to help identify a suspect in a burglary that occurred on Wednesday in Merced.

Officers responded to a call of a residential burglary in the 1200 block of H Street at approximately 7:10 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a social media post by the Merced Police Department.

Money and jewelry valued over $5,000 were stolen from the home, according to the victim.

Surveillance video captured the burglary suspect, who the Merced Police said appears to be a Hispanic female, entering into the home on Wednesday at 9 a.m. The Merced Police Department is asking for assistance to try and identify the person captured on surveillance video.

Merced police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Officer Eduardo Chavez at 209-388-7713 or by email at ChavezE@CityofMerced.org.