Merced police seeking help identifying suspect who assaulted 7-Eleven clerk with beer can

The Merced Police Department is seeking help from the public in identifying a suspect who allegedly assaulted a 7-Eleven employee on Friday night in Merced.

Officers responded to 7-Eleven at 2255 E. Gerard Ave. for a disturbance, according to a social media post by the Merced Police Department. The suspect had left the scene before officers arrived on the scene.

The suspect reportedly got into an argument with the store clerk. The clerk tried to record the argument using a cellphone and the suspect threw a tall can of beer that struck him in the face. The clerk suffered minor injuries.

The suspect was described as a man in his 20s. Police are asking if someone can recognize the suspect to contact the Merced Police Department.

Merced police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Officer J. Paynter at 209-385-6905 or by email at paynterj@cityofmerced.org.