Merced police seeking help from public to locate 15-year-old juvenile

Merced police are seeking help from the public in locating a juvenile with special needs whose whereabouts are unknown.

On Wednesday at 10:36 p.m. officers responded to the 200 block of Mono Lake Avenue for a runaway juvenile named Joshua Rodriguez, 15, according to a Merced police news release.

Rodriguez is been described as 5-feet-6-inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

The family reported him wearing all dark clothing with 49er Croc shoes. The family told officers Joshua is autistic and has difficulty hearing, the release said.

Merced Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Officer Joshua Nickerson at (209) 385-6905 or by email at nickersonj@cityofmerced.org.