Merced police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 57-year old woman

The Merced Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing 57-year old woman.

The family of Jolynn Duran has reported her as a missing person and are concerned for her well being, according to police.

Duran was last seen about 5 p.m. on June 17, 2022, in the 1400 block of B Street in Merced. Duran is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Merced police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact Det. John Pinnegar at 209-388-7712 or pinnegarj@cityofmerced.org.