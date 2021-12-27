Merced police seize two guns from vehicle near Civic Center

Merced Police officers seized two firearms on Christmas Day after two men were suspected of brandishing weapons in the Merced Civic Center parking garage, according to a department Facebook post.

When officers arrived, they saw a shotgun sticking out from under the seat of a car, and another handgun was located under the driver’s seat.

Neither man was arrested, but police did seize both the guns.

No injuries were reported. Merced police urge anyone with information about this incident to call Officer Tucker Zazueta at 209-388-7783 or write to Zazuetat@cityofmerced.org.