Merced recycling business owner arrested again for alleged violations, police say

The owner of a Merced recycling business has been arrested again, following an inspection at the business, according to police.

On Dec. 15, an inspection was conducted at Fat Cat Recycling, located at 371 South Highway 59, by Merced Police Department property crimes detectives with the assistance of a Hazardous Materials Specialist from the Merced County Department of Public Health Division of Environmental Health and investigators from the California Department of Motor Vehicles, according to a Merced Police Department social media post.

According to police, the business owner, Carl Means, 40, of Merced, was arrested for 17 California Vehicle Code violations after it was found he did not have proper documentation for multiple dismantled and crushed vehicles in his possession.

Authorities said Means was also cited for 27 hazardous materials and waste violations for spilled hazardous fluids as well as improper storage of hazardous materials and public nuisance issues.

Means was previously arrested by police in October of this year, after Merced detectives located about $200,000 in allegedly stolen vehicles and auto parts at the business.

Merced police ask anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Detective Valdez at 209-388-7829 or by email at valdezr@cityofmerced.org or Detective Arias at 209-388-7826 or by email at ariase@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be reported to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.