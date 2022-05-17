Merced residence struck by gunfire in early morning shooting, police say

Authorities are investigating after a residence and vehicle were struck by gunfire in the Merced early Tuesday morning.

At about 2:49 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of West Avenue for a report of shooting outside a residence, according to Lt. Emily Foster. According to police, an unknown person fired multiple rounds striking both a residence and a vehicle parked in the driveway.

Police said two adults were home at the time of the shooting and no injuries were reported. Police were able to locate evidence of the shooting at the scene. Foster said that at this time it is unknown if the shooter was on foot or in a vehicle. A motive for the shooting is unknown and no suspects have been identified or arrested, according to police.

Police ask any witnesses or anyone with information or surveillance video from the area to contact Detective Haygood at 209-385-6998.