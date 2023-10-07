Merced scores blowout homecoming win over El Capitan for fourth consecutive victory

The Merced High School football team hit El Capitan with a barrage of big plays early, scoring touchdowns on four of their first six offensive plays as the Bears cruised to a 56-7 win on homecoming night at Cathie Hostetler Stadium on Friday night.

Merced set the tone on the first play, as quarterback Quintelle Dupree connected with receiver Jeremy Garcia on a 56-yard touchdown pass as the Bears opened up a 7-0 lead with just 8 seconds clicking off the clock.

Dupree found receiver Julian Higareda on the Bears’ next possession for a 63-yard scoring strike to extend the lead to 14-0.

After the Bears got the ball back, running back Chase Smith broke free for a 68-yard touchdown run on the first play and the onslaught was on.

“We brought a lot of energy early,” said Merced coach Rob Scheidt, whose team improved to 4-0 in the Central California Conference and 5-2 overall. “Our guys work hard. We didn’t have the greatest week of practice. It’s hard after a big win and then you have homecoming week, but our guys came out and executed.”

Merced High School senior Chase Smith (4) breaks free for a 68-yard touchdown during a 56-7 win over El Capitan on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023 at Cathie Hostetler Stadium. Shawn Jansen/Sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

Dupree threw four first-half touchdowns, completing five of six passes for 176 yards. He threw two touchdowns to Garcia and he connected with his brother Jordan Dupree on a 29-yard touchdown late in the first half. Jordan Dupree also had an interception on defense.

Dupree said the Bears coaching staff warned the team about letting down after last week’s big win at Patterson.

“Our coaches want us to keep working and they want us to keep getting better,” Dupree said.

The Bears had success on the ground as well as Smith finished with 200 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 12 carries. The Merced star also returned a punt 25 yards for a touchdown.

The Bears defense limited El Capitan (0-4 CCC, 3-5 overall) to just one touchdown that came on a 25-yard pass from quarterback Brian Carlson to Braylen Centeno in the second quarter.

Merced High School junior Jordan Dupree (3) intercepts a pass in the end zone during a 56-7 win over El Capitan at Cathie Hostetler Stadium. Shawn Jansen/Sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

Merced senior Jalonn Booth recorded a sack and blocked a punt.

Booth says the Bears have come a long way since the start of the season. During Merced’s four-game winning streak the Bears have outscored their last four opponents 187 to 54.

“We’re playing the way we should, like one unit,” Booth said. “We got rid of all the selfishness and the me guys. Everyone is doing everything for the team and the last three weeks we’ve been in playoff mode. We need to keep that going.”

Merced improved to 8-0 all time against El Capitan. The Bears have outscored the Gauchos 459 to 64 in those eight games.

Merced will have a tough matchup next week when the Bears host Monterey Trail in a nonleague game.

Merced High School senior running back Chase Smith (4) runs the ball during a game against El Capitan on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. Smith rushed for 200 yards and two touchdowns in a 56-7 win over the Gauchos. Shawn Jansen/Sjansen@mercedsun-star.com