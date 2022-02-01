Merced shooting injures 27-year-old man, police say

Andrew Kuhn
·1 min read

Merced police are investigating a shooting that injured a man Monday afternoon.

Officer responded at about 4:47 p.m. to the 1500 block of La Mirada Drive, just north of Willowbrook Drive, for a reported of a shooting, according to Merced police Lt. Dan Dabney.

Dabney said a 27-year-old man was found with a single gunshot wound that is believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police say the victim suffered a gunshot to his leg after a confrontation with an unknown male suspect. The victim is being treated at a local hospital.

According to Dabney, police believe there may be two suspects involved in the shooting.

Detectives are currently on scene, details will be posted as they become available.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories