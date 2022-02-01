Merced shooting injures 27-year-old man, police say

Merced police are investigating a shooting that injured a man Monday afternoon.

Officer responded at about 4:47 p.m. to the 1500 block of La Mirada Drive, just north of Willowbrook Drive, for a reported of a shooting, according to Merced police Lt. Dan Dabney.

Dabney said a 27-year-old man was found with a single gunshot wound that is believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police say the victim suffered a gunshot to his leg after a confrontation with an unknown male suspect. The victim is being treated at a local hospital.

According to Dabney, police believe there may be two suspects involved in the shooting.

Detectives are currently on scene, details will be posted as they become available.