Merced teenager arrested after stolen gun and other weapons found in home, police say

An 18-year-old Merced man was arrested after officers said they found weapons and stolen property while serving a search warrant Friday afternoon at his residence.

Merced police served the warrant in the 5000 block of North Highway 59 in Merced at 3:56 p.m., according to a social media post by the Merced Police Department. The search revealed David Fierros, 18, of Merced, was in possession of two handguns, a sawed-off shotgun and numerous rounds of ammunition, police said.

One of the firearms was reported as stolen.

Fierros was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of several weapons-related charges, including possession of stolen property.

Merced police are asking anyone with information to contact Officer Lopez at LopezJ@cityofmerced.org.