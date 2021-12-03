Merced vehicle stop leads to arrest of man with gun, and on a warrant in 2020 fatal crash

A suspect has been arrested on firearm charges and a warrant in connection with a DUI crash that killed a 19-year-old driver last year in Merced, according to authorities.

About 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, a Merced police gang officer stopped a vehicle at Childs Avenue and Highway 59 for a vehicle code violation, according to a Merced Police Department social media post.

Merced police K-9 Stas, who is trained to alert for firearms, alerted to the vehicle during the stop and the officer conducted a search. Police said the officer found the driver, Gage Vaughn, 22, had a concealed 9 mm handgun. Vaughn was arrested on multiple firearm-related charges.

During the stop, Vaughn was also arrested on a warrant for suspicion of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in connection with a Dec. 5, 2020, fatal traffic collision, according to Lt. Emily Foster.

Merced police officers responded to the crash just after 4 a.m. that day in the area of Bear Creek Drive and Parsons Avenue. Officers arrived and located a Dodge Caravan at the bottom of Bear Creek. Three passengers were injured and the driver, 19-year-old Savannah Correa, suffered major injures. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, investigators determined Correa’s blood alcohol level to be .30% at the time of the collision. Police said that figure is nearly four times the legal limit of .08% for drivers 21 years and older.

With assistance from Alcohol Beverage Control agents and the Merced County District Attorney’s Office, Merced police traffic officers completed an investigation into how and where Correa and an underage passenger obtained the alcohol.

Authorities said it was determined that Vaughn purchased and furnished the alcohol to Correa and the underage passenger earlier that evening. After reviewing the case, prosecutors charged Vaughn with the contributing-to-the-delinquency accusation.

Police said furnishing alcohol to a person under 21 is a crime that could have fatal consequences.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact officer Prevostini at 209-388-7728 or prevostinit@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted to police by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.